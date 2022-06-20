As government moves to send them home, RGUKT students intensify protest

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) continued their protest demanding proper infrastructure, amenities and adequate faculty on the sixth day on Sunday, even as it appeared that the government would announce holidays for the institution soon.

An indication to this effect came by way of the IIIT Basara administration issuing outpasses to hundreds of students, saying that the continuous exposure to the rains and sun during the past five days has taken a toll on their health.

As soon as news spread of the outpasses being issued, representatives of the Students Governing Council (SGC) announced that the agitation would be intensified, and the protesters would be demonstrating round the clock from Sunday instead of 9 am to 9 pm as on Saturday.