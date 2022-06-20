BJP to launch micro-donation campaign in Telangana 

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Ahead of its two-day National Executive Committee meeting to be held in Hyderabad on July 2, the national leadership of the BJP has directed the State unit to launch a special donation campaign and to strengthen its base at the booth level.

The saffron party, which is hoping to capture Telangana after the next elections, has directed the State leadership to expand its organisational network in all the Assembly constituencies while instructing the district and mandal level leaders to increase their outreach activities.

Addressing a meeting in Nizamabad on Sunday, BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy asked the party workers to treat the upcoming National Executive Committee meeting as a special occasion to strengthen the party at the booth level.

The party has categorised all 34,450 polling booths in the State under Grade A to D and asked the cadre to ensure that all these booths improved to Grade A in terms of the party’s presence and popularity.

Stating that the party has decided to mobilise 10 lakh people for the meeting and to launch a special micro-donation campaign to raise funds through small contributions, he has directed the cadre to create awareness among people about the BJP’s rule and also about the forthcoming National Executive Committee meeting during Yoga Day on June 20, Emergency Day on June 25, Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s death anniversary on June 23.

The party has also entrusted national vice-president DK Aruna, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and others with the task of collecting Rs 1 lakh from 100 people for a total of Rs 1 crore funds. The party is collecting donations from donors at booth level to mandal, district and state levels. However, the party will be accepting only digital payments into the account of the BJP’s state unit.

While revealing the party’s plan to welcome new members into the party and give them suitable posts with responsibilities, Premender Reddy said that the booth-level workers should start door-to-door campaigns in order to create awareness about the success of “Double Engine Sarkar” and ensure that people vote for BJP in the next elections.

“There are plenty of favourable conditions for the party to come to power in the State,” he said.

He, however, added that the national leaders are closely observing the party affairs in the State, and “they don’t want to see any mistakes from any leader or a worker. “If anyone damages the party’s image or its electoral prospects, the leadership will treat it very seriously,” he added.