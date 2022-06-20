Kishan sees conspiracy in Agnipath violence at Secunderabad Railway Station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that a conspiracy was being hatched to weaken the capabilities of the armed forces, which could be seen in the way the violent protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme were planned at Secunderabad Railway Station.

Addressing the BJP workers at a meeting in Secunderabad Cantonment, the Union Minister said that though the concerns of candidates aspiring to join the armed forces were welcome because their dharnas showed their willingness to join the armed forces, such candidates resorting to violence and arson were unfortunate and unjustifiable.

Recalling that even Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said things in the past which could hurt the morale of the armed forces, he said that in Telangana some people had conspired to encourage violence in the State.

Observing that never in the past such incidents had happened, he felt that through discussions the issues could have been resolved amicably. He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, the country was witnessing all-around development without a scar of corruption on anyone, and said that Rafale fighter jets were procured in the security interests of the country. He also urged the BJP cadre to participate in large numbers in the International Yoga Day celebrations on July 21.