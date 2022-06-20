STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR flays BJP over party leader's remarks on hiring Agniveers as 'security guards'

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had allegedly said that those who will be recruited under 'Agnipath' scheme will be trained with skills of drivers, electricians, washermen, barbers.

Published: 20th June 2022 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Monday came down heavily on the BJP over the comments of a senior party leader that those who have served as 'Agniveer' soldiers can be recruited as 'security guards'.

The TRS working president's criticism comes following reported comments of BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya that if he has to engage professionals to arrange security at the party office, he would give priority to those who served as 'Agniveer' soldiers.

In a tweet, Rama Rao said, "A Cabinet Minister of NDA Govt says #AgnipathScheme can result in youth being employed as Drivers, Electricians, Barbers & Washermen! "Yet another bright BJP leader says he will employ #Agniveers as security guards! And you blame the youth that they don't understand you Modi ji?"

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had allegedly said that those who will be recruited under 'Agnipath' scheme will be trained to develop skills of drivers, electricians, washermen, barbers, and other professionals.

