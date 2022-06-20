STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA’s car stopped over traffic challan by Banjara Hills Police

Earlier, two two-wheelers were seized in Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerate that had over 50 pending challans.

Published: 20th June 2022 09:47 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During a special drive focusing on traffic violations like minors driving without licence, tinted windows and others, Banjara Hills Police on Saturday spotted a four-wheeler belonging to MLA Danam Nagender that had pending traffic challans. 

Police during their surprise checks identified a total of five vehicles, one of them belonging to the TRS MLA from Khairatabad constituency, with a total of 66 pending challans. Police alerted the driver of the MLA’s four-wheeler who confirmed that the pending challans were cleared on Sunday. 

As for the other vehicles, the family travelling in the car said that their digital payment app was not working at the moment and promised to clear the challans. True to their word, the challans, worth a total of `42,540, were cleared by the evening, the police said. 

“Since our drive was not focused on pending challans, we did not seize the car with such a number of pending challans. However, they cleared the challans,” a police officer said. Earlier, two two-wheelers were seized in Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerate which had over 50 pending challans.

