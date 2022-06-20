Mother-son duo among 3 killed in lightning strike in Asifabad of Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/ KHAMMAM: A 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old son were killed in a lightning strike in the Indhani village of Wankidi mandal in Kumurambheem Asifabad district. Five others were also injured in the incident.

The victims S Nagubhai and S Vishnu were in the agricultural field while cotton seed sowing was underway when the lightning struck. Five other family members of the victims also suffered injuries and were shifted to hospitals in Asifabad and Mancherial.

Teen dies in KHM

An 18-year-old youth was killed in a lightning strike in Jannaram village of Enkoor mandal in Khammam district on Sunday. Police said the victim Gudimetla Venu had just finished his Intermediate and was helping his parents with sowing seeds.

When he was working, a thunderstorm made him look for cover. He took shelter under a tree. However, a flash of lightning struck, killing him on the spot. Enkoor police have registered a case in this regard.