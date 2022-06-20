New Chief Justice of Telangana High Court began career in 1991

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, obtained his LLB degree from the Government Law College, Guwahati, and LLM from Gauhati University. He enrolled at the Bar in 1991 and practiced before the principal seat of the Gauhati High Court and appeared before the Agartala, Shillong, Kohima and Itanagar benches. He also practiced before the CAT, Guwahati Bench, and the Assam Board of Revenue.

Justice Bhuyan was standing counsel for the I-T department for 16 years, starting in May 1995 before being appointed senior standing counsel in 2008. He was the additional government advocate, Meghalaya, in the principal seat of the Gauhati High Court from April 2002 to October 2006.

Justice Bhuyan was appointed AA-G of Assam in 2011, additional judge of Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011 and permanent judge on March 20, 2013. He was transferred to Telangana HC on October 22, 2021.