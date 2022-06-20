STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Outpasses being given illegally, say students of RGUKT

Meanwhile, the police blocked ABVP student union leaders from entering the institution to express support to the protesters and shifted them to the Basara police station. 

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) continued their protest on Sunday. The students accused the administration of resorting to illegal measures, saying that as per IIT norms, outpasses should be given to students only in the presence of parents or guardians. 

After being handed the outpasses, some of the students have already left for their homes, according to sources.  The protesters say that the government increased the number of seats from 1,000 to 1,500 in each batch in the year 2018 but never bothered increasing the infrastructure. Rooms earlier allocated to two students are now packed with four. There are not enough cots, bedrolls and even toilets, the protesters say. 

Over 3,000 students descend on the mess both in the morning and evening, and those who come in late have to wait for about two hours for their turn. Invariably, a lot of students miss their classes while waiting for food, the protesters say. 

They also say that Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy had over the past 18 months visited the institution twice and made many assurances, but never bothered to verify if his assurances were ever implemented. The students are very clear that they do not trust the Minister and want assurance from either Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or IT Minister KT Rama Rao. 

Meanwhile, the police blocked ABVP student union leaders from entering the institution to express support to the protesters and shifted them to the Basara police station. 
 

