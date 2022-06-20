South Central Railway's  yoga fest begins at Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations, Bharat Scouts and Guides is organising the Southern Regional Level Yoga Fest from June 19 to 23. The event is being hosted by the South Central Railway (SCR) division at the Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad.

The inauguration of the mega event was held on Sunday. This five-day event will include training and demonstrations by eminent yoga practitioners. Around 180 yoga aspirants will participate in the event.