STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

South Central Railway's  yoga fest begins at Secunderabad

This five-day event will include training and demonstrations by eminent yoga practitioners. Around 180 yoga aspirants will participate in the event.

Published: 20th June 2022 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations, Bharat Scouts and Guides is organising the Southern Regional Level Yoga Fest from June 19 to 23. The event is being hosted by the South Central Railway (SCR) division at the Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad.

The inauguration of the mega event was held on Sunday. This five-day event will include training and demonstrations by eminent yoga practitioners. Around 180 yoga aspirants will participate in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Day of Yoga Bharat Scouts Yoga Fest Railway Sports Complex
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp