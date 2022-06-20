Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation demands transfers, promotions schedule for teachers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF) on Sunday demanded that the State government immediately release the promotion and transfer schedules of teachers. In a meeting held at Basheerbagh here, the members said that the State government has completely failed in solving their problems.” The promotions have been pending for the last seven years,” said Y Ashok Kumar, president of TPTF.

“Thousands of teacher posts are lying vacant in government schools. As a result, standards of education in these schools are declining,” he added. The teacher's body demanded that the State government should allocate at least 2o per cent of the budget towards education.

It also urged the government to conduct a drive to recruit educational volunteers to ensure schools have one teacher for each class. TPTF also urged the State government to pay the pending wages of teachers immediately.” It is not right to make teachers go through financial stress for months,” said Ashok Kumar.