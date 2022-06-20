Youth held with 10 bottles of hash oil in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, LB Nagar Special Operations Team and Ibrahimpatnam police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old youth and seized 10 bottles of hash oil from him. According to police, the accused was identified as M Akhil, a native of Nagarkurnool and resides in BN Reddy Nagar in the city. The total worth of seized items, including a mobile phone, is over Rs 3,40,000.

Police said that the accused, after completing his Intermediate, failed to find a job and took up drug peddling to earn easy money. “Akhil discontinued his studies after Intermediate as he met with an accident. However, due to the wrong company, he got addicted to ganja. Later he started peddling drugs,” an officer said. “Recently, he travelled to the Agency area of Andhra Pradesh and procured 1.12 kg of hash oil. He travelled in RTC buses to evade the police. Based on credible information, he was nabbed,” he added.

Madhapur police nab Nepali peddler

A Nepal citizen, residing in Madhapur, was arrested for trying to sell ganja to customers in the city, on Sunday. The cops also seized one kg of the banned drug from the accused Prakash Pariyar. Based on reliable information, Madhapur Sub-Inspector Rajendra Varma along with his team members headed to Peniyelu Church at Guttala Begumpet in Madhapur and apprehended the peddler. Prakash had procured the ganja from sellers on the Andhra-Odisha border, the police said. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered against Prakash.