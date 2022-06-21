STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14-year-old gang raped in Hyderabad, four arrested

Chandrayanagutta police on Monday nabbed four youngsters in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl, who went missing from her home three days ago.

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chandrayanagutta police on Monday nabbed four youngsters in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl, who went missing from her home three days ago. The accused lured the girl to leave her home and raped her, police found during the investigation. 

The girl has been sent to a Bharosa centre for medical examination and counselling. Initially a kidnap case was registered. However, after recording her statement, the case was altered with gang rape charges.

According to police, the girl in her statement said that four persons were involved in the offence. Further investigation is in progress, police said. The incident came to light after the girl’s father lodged a missing complaint on Saturday. In his complaint, he said that the girl left home and went to his parents house in the neighbourhood. During afternoon, his mother informed him that the girl has left for home.

However, as the girl did not reach home till late in the night, he lodged a police complaint, following which a kidnap case was registered. On Monday, the girl reached home and explained to her parents how the accused raped her at an unknown location. Based on her statement, police altered the case from kidnap to a gang rape case.

