275 sq-yard Rajiv Swagruha plot fetches a whopping Rs 62 lakh

Besides Agarika Township beneficiaries, others bidders also participated in the auction by paying Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 10,000. 

Published: 21st June 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Auction of open plots in Agarika Township of the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd (TRSCL) at Nusthulapur village of Thimmapur mandal evoked good response on Monday with the bidding price increasing multiifold for both residential and commercial plots. 

For residential plots, the government has set an upset price of Rs 6,000 per sq yard but once the auction started, it increased considerably. In fact, one plot was sold at Rs 18,600 per sq yard, the highest bid of the day.  

A similar competition was witnessed during the auction of commercial plots too, with a bidder offering Rs 22,600 per sq yard as against the upset price of Rs 8,000 per sq yard to buy a 275 sq yard plot for a whopping Rs 62,15,000. 

The State government plans to auction as many as 237 open plots in Angarika Township. A total of 50 open plots, including 39 residential and 11 commercial plots, were sold on the first day of auction. 

The auction, which will continue till June 24, attracted bidders from Hyderabad, Warangal and erstwhile Karimnagar district and it was conducted in the presence of Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collectors GV Shyam Prasad Lal and Garima Agarwal . 

Besides Agarika Township beneficiaries, others bidders also participated in the auction by paying Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 10,000. The authorities initially planned to conduct an open auction at the township site but in view of protests by land oustees, they held the auction at a private function hall in Karimnagar, where police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

50 open plots sold on first day of auction
