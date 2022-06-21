After Eatala, it’s Laxman’s turn to call on Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader and recently-elected Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This development comes after BJP MLA Eatala Rajender met Amit Shah at the latter’s invitation on Sunday. Amit Shah meeting his party leaders from Telangana on two successive days assumes significance as the party has working vigorously towards winning the next elections in the State.

Speculations are rife that the BJP national leadership is trying to work out various permutations and combinations in the State leadership before the elections. The possibility of BJP national leadership creating new positions to accommodate leaders like Eatala Rajender and Swamy Goud, who were part and parcel of the Telangana movement, cannot be ruled out.

Interestingly, both leaders — Rajender and Laxman — who met Amit Shah on consecutive days are from the BC community. As part of its BC consolidation, BJP has elevated Laxman, a BC leader, to the post of president of the BJP National OBC Morcha. Laxman is also a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to Express, Laxman said that he discussed with Shah, the political scenario in Telangana with the agenda being focussed on bringing the BJP to power in the State. He said that Amit Shah had directed him to strengthen the BJP in the State by playing a “key role”.

What’s brewing?

Speculation is rife that both Eatala Rajender and K Laxman will be given key posts in the State BJP to boost the party’s chances in the next Assembly elections