STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Army aspirant Madhu named prime accused in Secunderabad Railway Station attack

After the stone pelting stopped during the protest, Madhu led the crowds in the protest by squatting on the tracks.

Published: 21st June 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

In view of Bharat Bandh call given by Opposition parties against the Central government’s Agnipath Army recruitment scheme, police check the luggage of passengers at Secunderabad Railway Station on Mo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Railway Police, who are investigating the June 17 attack on the Secunderabad Railway Station, have named an Army aspirant Madhu as the main accused in the case, according to the remand report submitted in court.  

After the stone pelting stopped during the protest, Madhu led the crowds in the protest by squatting on the tracks. He led the group when police held talks with the crowds before they were cleared from the ground.
According to the remand report, police have so far identified 56 persons from among the protesters who were involved in the attack and have also identified around 20 witnesses to the protest including police and railway personnel.

The remand report also detailed how the crowds were instigated and mobilised against the Agnipath scheme and unleash violence. Police also mention how some private defence coaching centres provoked the aspirants to unleash violence in Telangana just as they did in Bihar, so as to grab the attention of the Union government.

The remand report also stated how the protesters armed with tools and rods and petrol in cans, barged into the railway station, proceeding to damage and set trains afire. They also attacked police and security personnel. Evidence collected against the accused has been submitted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad Railway Station
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp