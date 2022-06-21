Army aspirant Madhu named prime accused in Secunderabad Railway Station attack

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Railway Police, who are investigating the June 17 attack on the Secunderabad Railway Station, have named an Army aspirant Madhu as the main accused in the case, according to the remand report submitted in court.

After the stone pelting stopped during the protest, Madhu led the crowds in the protest by squatting on the tracks. He led the group when police held talks with the crowds before they were cleared from the ground.

According to the remand report, police have so far identified 56 persons from among the protesters who were involved in the attack and have also identified around 20 witnesses to the protest including police and railway personnel.

The remand report also detailed how the crowds were instigated and mobilised against the Agnipath scheme and unleash violence. Police also mention how some private defence coaching centres provoked the aspirants to unleash violence in Telangana just as they did in Bihar, so as to grab the attention of the Union government.

The remand report also stated how the protesters armed with tools and rods and petrol in cans, barged into the railway station, proceeding to damage and set trains afire. They also attacked police and security personnel. Evidence collected against the accused has been submitted.