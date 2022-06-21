BJP diluted rupee first, now doing same to Army: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Monday, came down heavily on the Centre for trying to dilute the efficiency of the Armed Forces in the country with its new Aginpath scheme. It had devalued the rupee through its disastrous demonetisation move and was devaluing the country’s soldiers, criticised the Minister.

The Minister, after inaugurating the Renuka Ellama Lift Irrigation Scheme, constructed at a cost of about `38 crore in Andole constituency, said that the BJP dispensation was harming the interests of all sections of society and was even encouraging those who spoke ill of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Finance Minister said that the BJP government during its eight-year rule had nothing to its credit. It has failed on several fronts. “Let BJP leaders tell us what great benefit has accrued to the nation by demonetisation of currency notes,” he asked.

Harish slammed the Centre for not sanctioning the railway coach factory for Telangana as promised and for according national project status for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. In fact, the BJP was responsible for the death of several farmers during the agitation against the farm laws. “The BJP wants votes and seats from Telangana but does not want to accord national project status to Kaleshwaram,” he said.

‘Andole, another Konaseema’

He predicted that sooner than later, Andole constituency would be like another Konaseema. He said the government had already provided water to 40,000 acres through the Singur project, 20,000 acres through the newly launched Renuka Ellamma Upliftment Scheme and 20 lakh acres through the Sanghameshwara Basaveshwara Upliftment Scheme. He said that water is being drawn from Mallannasagar to Singur by gravity.

Dig at Andhra Pradesh

The Minister also took a dig at Andhra Pradesh saying that he had feedback that not much development was taking place there. “Recently I went to Tirupati. After offering prayers at the temple, I enquired about development in the State. They said nothing good was taking place,” Harish said.

‘BJP failed’

