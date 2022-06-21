IIIT-Basara to get V-C, students call off stir

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The meeting Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy had with protesting students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) late on Monday night, ended on a positive note with the State government accepting to fulfil their their demands in a phased manner while the students agreed to attend classes from Tuesday.

As the students sat in protest in front of the RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT-Basara, for the seventh consecutive day, the Education Minister finally reached the campus and held a meeting with 30 representatives of protesting students. During the meeting, which lasted for more than three-and-a-half hours and went past midnight, the Minister assured the students that all their problems will be solved in a phased manner within three months while the other key demand of appointing a regular Vice-Chancellor will be met within a month.

The Minister also assured that the government will release Rs 5.60 crore funds within a day to fulfil their demands. Besides appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor, the other 12 demands of students include recruitment of permanent faculty and better infrastructure and hostel facilities.

Govt to allocate Rs 5.60 cr funds

