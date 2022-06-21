Infighting in TRS comes to the fore as Jupally, Harshvardhan lock horns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The infighting in the ruling TRS in Kollapur Assembly segment has come to the fore once again on Monday with Kollapur MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy levelling serious allegations against his arch-rival and former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

The differences between Harshavardhan Reddy and Krishna Rao have been continuing ever since Reddy joined TRS from Congress after the 2018 Assembly elections. Reddy had defeated Krishna Rao who was the TRS candidate in the 2018 Assembly elections. As the simmering discontent flared up between the two leaders, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday reasoned with Krishna Rao against lowering the image of the party by indulging in internecine quarrels but the embers continued to burn.

‘Murder politics’

Interestingly, a day after the TRS working president’s tour, Krishna Rao alleged that Harshavardhan Reddy opposed the construction of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme. In reply, Harshavardhan Reddy said that he would go to the residence of Krishna Rao for a debate.

The MLA said that he was ready for a debate on various issues including the “murder politics” of Krishna Rao. The MLA also wanted to know the details of a car that plunged into the Hussainsagar in the past.

With both the leaders being at loggerheads, it remains to be seen whether the TRS leadership would take any action against the warring leaders or not.

Ready for deabte, says MLA

MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy said that he was ready for a debate on various issues including the “murder politics” of Jupally Krishna Rao.