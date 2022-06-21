STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
July 3 meet will be a balm for TS: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

The meeting will instil confidence among people who have been “tormented” by the TRS government with its “misgovernance”, said Bandi.

Published: 21st June 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will instil confidence among people who have been “tormented” by the TRS government with its “misgovernance”, said party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday. He said that they would successfully conduct the NEC despite the State government creating hurdles. He made these remarks while inspecting arrangements in a five-star hotel which will be hosting BJP’s VVIPs. 

Speaking to the media, Sanjay said, “The people of Telangana are being subjected to so many problems. The TRS government has not fulfilled its poll promises, crimes against women and children, and all sorts of illegal activities are on the rise. The BJP has been fighting against all of these, and our national leadership will give confidence to them.” Sanjay added that the party would mobilise 10 lakh people for the public meeting which will be held on July 3.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar
