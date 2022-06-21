Kailash aping Nupur with remarks on jawans: V Hanumantha Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao on Monday lodged a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for his “objectionable” remarks against Agniveers, who would be recruited under the Centre’s recently announced Agnipath scheme.

In his complaint, Hanumantha Rao said that Kailash Vijayvargiya had insulted the Indian Army by asking them to work as security guards at the BJP office after their retirement. He said that BJP leaders are provoking the sentiments of various sections of people in the country.

“Recently, Nupur Sharma made some objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad. As she was not arrested by the police, more BJP leaders are joining in,” he said. Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Sunday, courted controversy stating that Agniveers would be given priority for posts of security guards at the BJP’s offices. Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Begum Bazar Inspector K Madhu Mohan Reddy said that they had sought legal opinion to register a case.