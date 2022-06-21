Revanth, Bandi hit out at KCR’s silence on IIIT row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress and the BJP wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao separately demanding that all the demands of the students of IIIT Basara should be complied with immediately.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who are also MPs, questioned the Chief Minister for the delay in addressing the issue in two separate open letters.

Revanth Reddy, finding fault with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for letting the issue fester, alleged that the government appeared to be exacting revenge on the students by trying to evict them from the campus for mustering the courage to voice their demands.

“You (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) will not visit the protesting students. By deploying heavy police, you are not letting Congress leaders bring the students’ issues to the government’s notice,” Revanth Reddy said. He also pointed out that due to the “haughty and arrogant attitude” of the government, the prestigious institution’s ranking had slipped.

Terming the Chief Minister a dictator, the BJP state president said that the former has so far not reviewed the factors that had led to the students’ unrest. “KCR’s son KTR spends crores of rupees of public money on his tours abroad. But the government does not have funds to improve the conditions at IIIT Basara,” Sanjay said.

The BJP leader said that the ministers and officials were acting irresponsibly while dealing with the students at a time when their demands were very genuine. “The demands put forth by the students are valid and can be implemented immediately,” he said.

The Basara IIIT students are demanding the appointment of regular vice-chancellor, increasing student and faculty ratio, information and communication technology-based education, renovation of hostels, providing student amenities, proper maintenance of resources, appointing physical education teachers, and various other demands. Incidentally, the students protests entered the sixth day on Monday.

