TS gets green nod for Chanaka-Korata Project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what has come as a shot in the arm for the State government, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) has accorded environmental clearance (EC) for the inter-State Chanaka-Korata Project on Penganga in Adilabad district and fresh Terms of Reference (ToR) for Sitamma Sagar Multi-Purpose Project (SSMPP) on Monday.

The environmental clearance came in the wake of the State government requesting the EAC to consider only the components to be taken up in Telangana for Chanaka-Korata, excluding the works in Maharashtra. The EAC, however, said that after five years of the commissioning of the project, a study shall be undertaken to study the impact of the project on the environment.

Sitamma Sagar Project

The EAC also recommended the grant of standard ToR to Sitamma Sagar Multi-Purpose Project (SSMPP). The State already has the EC for the project. However, it wanted to construct a 320 MW power plant and requested an change in the existing EC. The EAC has suggested a detailed assessment of possible environmental and social concerns.