After visit to IIIT-Basara, Sabitha briefs KCR

HYDERABAD: The State government may appoint a regular Vice-Chancellor to IIIT-Basara soon. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday and explained the developments in Basara.

On Monday night, Sabitha held discussions with students and gave concrete assurances. With this, the students called off their protests. Sabitha briefed Rao about the developments. Meanwhile, normalcy was restored at Basara campus on Tuesday.

“I wish the very best for the students of Basara IIIT. This Govt will deliver on all promises made. #IIITBasar”, Sabitha Indra Reddy tweeted.

Collector inspects works at campus

District Collector Mushraff Ali Farooqi and Additional Collector Hemant Borkade visited IIIT-Basara and organised a meeting with the RGUKT Director Satish Kumar and other officials.

He said construction works in IIIT-Basara would begin as per the directions of the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The Health Department will conduct check-ups for students through the Telangana Diagnostic Hub and will ensure nutritious food with a special focus on the girls in particular.

Student attendance is mandatory and RDO Bhainsa Lokesh Kumar will be in-charge of the health camp, the officials said.

The Panchayati Raj Department has been directed to inspect repair works on the hostel and buildings, drainage, roads, footpaths, electricity etc. The Collector then inspected the primary health centre and kitchens on the campus. New washrooms and a dumping yard will also be built soon. All arrangements have been made for the new mess to be launched within a week.