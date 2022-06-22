STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arrest me if you can, KTR dares Kishan   

MAUD Minister retorts angrily to Union Minister’s threat that engineers who take up projects on Defence lands will face cases
 

Published: 22nd June 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao greets people after inaugurating the Kaithalapur RoB in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD)  Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday dared Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy to file cases against him, instead of engineers, contractors, and labourers.

He was referring to Kishan Reddy’s direction that cases should be filed against engineers if projects are taken up on Central government lands. “When we tried to construct a road in IDPL, Kishan Reddy had asked the police to book cases against engineers,  contractors, and labourers for laying the road. If Kishan Reddy has guts, let him take action against me,” Rama Rao dared.

He challenged Kishan to use his influence in the Cabinet and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handing over defence lands in Secunderabad Cantonment, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, and Adilabad to the State government and see how Telangana would develop skywalks, skyways and other infrastructure on its own.

While inaugurating Kaithalapur RoB which was constructed at a cost of `86 crore, KTR asked Kishan not to create hurdles in the progress of Hyderabad. Rama Rao questioned Narendra Modi on Agnipath, demonetisation, high fuel, and LPG prices, and the promise to provide two crore jobs, and Rs 15 lakh financial assistance to the Indian citizens. He said the Central government was not giving funds to the State and was allocating thousands of crores for development in Gujarat.  “None of the promises made by the Prime Minister have been fulfilled,” he said.

KTR G Kishan Reddy
Comments

