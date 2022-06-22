STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bonalu fest from June 30

The Golconda Bonalu will be held on June 30, followed by the celebrations in Secunderabad on July 17 and in Hyderabad on  July 24, the Minister said.

Published: 22nd June 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

People in traditional attire participate in Bonalu celebrations in Secunderabad on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government would be making a lot of arrangements for the celebration of Ashada Bonalu, which will start on June 30, said Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography, on Tuesday.

The Golconda Bonalu will be held on June 30, followed by the celebrations in Secunderabad on July 17 and in Hyderabad on  July 24, the Minister said. The State government would be presenting pattu vastralu to Jagadamba Mahankali in Golconda along with deities at the 26 other temples, he added.

Apart from deployment of 800 police personnel, CCTV cameras are also being set up to monitor the law and order situation in the Golconda area, he said, adding that eight areas have been identified for parking.

