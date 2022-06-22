STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid taught us importance of Yoga: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Early morning events across TS mark International Yoga Day; women from different walks of life enthusiastically take part in Secunderabad programme

Published: 22nd June 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and badminton star PV Sindhu take part in an event to mark International Day of Yoga in Secunderabad on Tuesday | RVK R

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Covid-19 pandemic has taught the importance of yoga for a healthy body and mind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said while participating in an event to mark International Yoga Day at Secunderabad Parade Ground. The event was organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday. 

Mentioning this year’s theme for Yoga Day - ‘Yoga for Humanity’ - Naidu said that the yoga reflects Indian culture of harmony with nature, love for all living beings and spirituality. “We should be proud of this glorious gift from our forefathers and spread and promote yoga across the world for the larger benefit of the humanity,” he said.

He further said that Yoga has no barriers of age, caste, religion and regions. “It is for everyone,” he added. 
Apart from the Vice-President, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development G Kishan Reddy, celebrities including badminton player PV Sindhu and actor Adivi Shesh among others also took part in the event.

