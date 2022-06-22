Heavens open up, Hyderabad receives 100 mm rainfall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southwest monsoon gained strength resulting in heavy rains lashing several parts of Telangana on Monday night. The capital city of Hyderabad recorded over 100 mm rainfall overnight.

The highest rainfall of 100.6 mm was recorded in Madhapur, followed by Balanagar (76.8 mm), Ferozguda (73.8 wmm) and Qutbullahpur (71.8 mm). The rainfall was even more intense in some districts, especially Jagtial and Sangareddy which received 129 mm and 127 mm rainfall respectively.

On Tuesday too, districts like Mulugu, Kamareddy, Jagtial and Karimnagar witnessed heavy rains. According to IMD, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Medak and Kamareddy districts on Wednesday.

Light rains likely in Hyderabad

The prevailing weather conditions are attributed to the trough from south Chhattisgarh to south coastal Andhra Pradesh at 0.9 km above yje mean sea level. Mainly low-level south-westerlies will prevail over Telangana.

In Hyderabad, there would generally be cloudy sky with a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Wednesday.

Surface winds are likely to be south-westerlies with wind speed of around 8 to 15 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 330 Celsius and 230 Celsius respectively.