Revanth flags rising crimes against women

"This is despite TRS leaders and their family members being involved in the heinous crimes," he said.

TPCC president and Congress MP Revanth Reddy . (Photo | EPS, R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not responding over the series of sexual offences against women and children.

“This is despite TRS leaders and their family members being involved in the heinous crimes,” he said.  Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Revanth said, “Atrocities against women are continuing to occur every day in some part of the State including Hyderabad. The accused are from either his party or his friendly party. In spite of all this, it is unfortunate that the farmhouse CM and dummy Home Minister are not reviewing the situation.”

Madhu urges all univ students to protest
Meanwhile, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki appealed to university students to protest in a big way to uphold their rights. 

“As many as 848 teaching positions in Osmania University, 403 Kakatiya University, 115 Mahatma Gandhi University, 100 in Satavahana University, 130 in Palamuru University, and 75 in Telangana University are lying vacant. Drawing inspiration from IIIT-Basara students, other university students should launch a movement similar to the Telangana movement to get their rights,” Madhu Yashki said.

