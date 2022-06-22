Sculptures depicting sacrifice of Veeragallus found in Siddipet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sculptures of Veeragallus, who were considered as heroes in the Veera Shaiva cult, depicting self-sacrifices made by them have been found in many villages across Telangana. Most of the sculptures are believed to be carved after their death. Archaeology enthusiasts have recently found two more identical sculptures depicting the same.

The sculptures depicting sacrifices of a

Veeragallu and his horse found in

Salakpur of Cheriyal mandal

in Siddipet district

The sculptures made of black granite, are believed to be carved between 9th and 10th century, during Rashtrakutas’ reign in present day Telangana. Theses were discovered by A Karunakar, Md Naseer and N Kiran, members of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam, on a mound named Patigadda in Salakpur village of Cheriyal mandal in Siddipet district.

The sculpture of the Veeragallu shows him in a seated position (artha padmasana), holding a sword in his right hand, and a dagger tucked in his waist. Another sculpture was found depicting his horse. According to archaeologist Dr E Sivanagireddy, the Veeragallu had probably made the ultimate sacrifice for Lord Shiva after leaving his horse and offering prayers to the deity.

Sivanagireddy told Express that during that time, the followers of Veera Shaivism would sacrifice their eight vital organs. They would do so by piercing themselves with a trident, jumping on boulders from a height or by tying their hair to bamboo and beheading themselves using a sharp object.

The explorers have also found pieces of pottery, coloured stones, funnels and grinding stones from the Satavahana era near the place where the sculptures were found.