STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sculptures depicting sacrifice of Veeragallus found in Siddipet

Sculptures of Veeragallus, who were considered as heroes in the Veera Shaiva cult, depicting self-sacrifices made by them have been found in many villages across Telangana.

Published: 22nd June 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Sculptures of Veeragallus, who were considered as heroes in the Veera Shaiva cult, depicting self-sacrifices made by them have been found in many villages across Telangana. Most of the sculptures are believed to be carved after their death. Archaeology enthusiasts have recently found two more identical sculptures depicting the same.

The sculptures depicting sacrifices of a
Veeragallu and his horse found in
Salakpur of Cheriyal mandal
in Siddipet district

The sculptures made of black granite, are believed to be carved between 9th and 10th century, during Rashtrakutas’ reign in present day Telangana. Theses were discovered by A Karunakar, Md Naseer and N Kiran, members of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam, on a mound named Patigadda in Salakpur village of Cheriyal mandal in Siddipet district.

The sculpture of the Veeragallu shows him in a seated position (artha padmasana), holding a sword in his right hand, and a dagger tucked in his waist. Another sculpture was found depicting his horse. According to archaeologist Dr E Sivanagireddy, the Veeragallu had probably made the ultimate sacrifice for Lord Shiva after leaving his horse and offering prayers to the deity.

Sivanagireddy told Express that during that time, the followers of Veera Shaivism would sacrifice their eight vital organs. They would do so by piercing themselves with a trident, jumping on boulders from a height or by tying their hair to bamboo and beheading themselves using a sharp object.  

The explorers have also found pieces of pottery, coloured stones, funnels and grinding stones from the Satavahana era near the place where the sculptures were found. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veeragallus Archaeology
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp