Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A software employee Sai Charan Nakka, 25, from Nalgonda district in Telangana was shot dead in Maryland state of US on Sunday evening.

According to information, Sai Charan was shot dead by a black man while he was travelling in a car near Catonsville in Maryland of US. He was returning after dropping his friend at the airport. He was shifted to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The doctors found a gunshot injury on his head.

Charan was working with a software company in Baltimore city for the past two years. He is the son of retired teacher Narsimha from Nalgonda.