Telangana: HC directs district judge to inspect all Sishugruhas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court recently ordered that the Principal District Judge of Nalgonda and the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority of Nalgonda to conduct periodic inspections of the Sishugruhas and submit a report to the Director of Women Development and Child Welfare Department, Telangana State, in respect of any deficiencies if any, and that the Director rectify all defects as may be pointed out by the authorities concerned.

“This Court may order that the inspection be conducted on a regular basis,” a Division Bench of the High Court pointed out. The direction was given on a petition filed by an NGO, Balala Hakkula Sangham requesting that the respondents conduct an investigation and file criminal charges against the officers/employees who are responsible for the deaths of children and those who are selling children in Sishugruhas.

The NGO also requested action for undertaking a thorough investigation into the affairs of the Sishugruhas, particularly the Nalgonda Sishugruha, and to prosecute authorities responsible for the deaths of newborns and children.

The State government filed a counter-claim, saying it has taken the required efforts to prevent child trafficking by raising widespread awareness in the areas. The government contended that no kid has died as a result of a lack of milk (tetra pack milk), but rather as a result of illnesses such as pneumonia, fever, lung infection, and dehydration. Two criminal cases have been filed in connection with the deaths of two children in the Sishugruhas, it said.