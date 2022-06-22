Telangana minister V Srinivas Goud vows job to youth injured in Secunderabad stir

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud assured a government job to J Srikanth Yadav, an Army recruitment aspirant who suffered a bullet injury during the anti-Agnipath protests at Secunderabad railway station last week.

He met Srikanth at the latter’s residence at Palakonda in Mahbubnagar on Tuesday and assured his family members that he will speak to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ensure that Srikanth could be hired in some government job or will be absorbed in some position at Mahbubnagar Government Medical College.

Goud lauded Srikanth for his continued interest in serving in the armed forces till his last breath, despite being hit by a bullet. Srikanth said that he was pursuing his second-year graduation and had passed the medical examination in the Army recruitment process which has now been cancelled. He said that he was not attending any coaching classes, but was preparing on his own.

Urging the Centre to reconsider its decision to implement the Agnipath scheme, Goud demanded that the earlier armed forces recruitment system be continued. He also demanded the Centre fill two crore job vacancies in Central government departments, as promised by the BJP ahead of the 2014 general elections.

