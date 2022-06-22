STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tension prevails at NIMZ; locals demand fair compensation for land acquired for project

There was a clash between the two groups as the police obstructed the entry of locals into the area. 

Published: 22nd June 2022 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Zaheerabad National Investment and Manufacturing Zones (NIMZ) during Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's tour on Wednesday, as the locals protested against laying the foundation stone for a defence unit. They are demanding payment of fair compensation for their lands which were acquired for establishing the NIMZ. 

Police caned the protesters and blocked all roads leading to the NIMZ. They were stopped by the police and later resorted to lathi charge.

Police arrested a key leader in the wake of Rama Rao's tour. There was a clash between the two groups as the police obstructed the entry of locals into the area.  A woman was seriously injured in the lathi-charge.

Police closed the roads leading to Zaheerabad from various villages in Jharasangam and Nyalkal mandals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIMZ KT Rama Rao Protest
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp