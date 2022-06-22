Tension prevails at NIMZ; locals demand fair compensation for land acquired for project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Zaheerabad National Investment and Manufacturing Zones (NIMZ) during Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's tour on Wednesday, as the locals protested against laying the foundation stone for a defence unit. They are demanding payment of fair compensation for their lands which were acquired for establishing the NIMZ.

Police caned the protesters and blocked all roads leading to the NIMZ. They were stopped by the police and later resorted to lathi charge.

Police arrested a key leader in the wake of Rama Rao's tour. There was a clash between the two groups as the police obstructed the entry of locals into the area. A woman was seriously injured in the lathi-charge.

Police closed the roads leading to Zaheerabad from various villages in Jharasangam and Nyalkal mandals.