Tollywood workers to strike over wages

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 20,000 Telugu cine workers have decided to launch an indefinite strike on Wednesday, demanding better wages. The workers’ unions, comprising 24 crafts of cinema are also gearing up to stage a protest at the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation demanding a pay hike.

Expressing disappointment over the lack of coordination between the Telugu Film Chamber, Telugu Film Producers Council and Film Industry Employees Federation, the workers decided to go on a strike.

The strike will affect several films which are under production, including Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Bholaa Shankar and Prabhas’ Salaar and RC 15.

“We have every right to ask for better wages. On an average, a film worker gets between `500-`1,500 per day. We knew that our decision would affect all film shoots, but if we won’t fight for our rights, who else will?” wondered a senior worker.

He also urged the producers to pay wages on time. “A few producers are not clearing the dues even after repeated requests. We want transparency in payments and request them to pay us soon after the shoot gets completed,” he added.