TS records 403 Covid cases in a day, health chief issues advisory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Department of Public Health and Family Welfare has once again made it mandatory to wear a mask, maintain physical distance and avoid unnecessary travel as the daily count of Covid-19 cases reached 403 on Tuesday.

There has been a consistent rise in daily positive cases across the State for the last 15 days. The numbers suddenly surged crossing the mark of 400 on Tuesday. The last time the State crossed the 400-mark was on February, 19 during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of recoveries are 145 and no deaths have been reported.

In the view of this sudden surge, the Department of Public Health issued an advisory on travel and masks.

“The precautions are to be strictly followed,” the advisory stated. While children and senior citizens are advised against avoid going outdoors, people between 20 to 50 years of age have been asked to follow due precautions as there is a higher incidence of Covid-19 infection among them.

It is advisable to report to the nearest government health facility without delay in case of any flu or influenza-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache among others.

People with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac illness or chronic kidney disease have also been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.