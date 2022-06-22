STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TS records 403 Covid cases in a day, health chief issues advisory

There has been a consistent rise in daily positive cases across the State for the last 15 days. The numbers suddenly surged crossing the mark of 400 on Tuesday. 

Published: 22nd June 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

A worker arranges swab samples collected for Covid testing . (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Department of Public Health and Family Welfare has once again made it mandatory to wear a mask, maintain physical distance and avoid unnecessary travel as the daily count of Covid-19 cases reached 403 on Tuesday.

There has been a consistent rise in daily positive cases across the State for the last 15 days. The numbers suddenly surged crossing the mark of 400 on Tuesday. The last time the State crossed the 400-mark  was on February, 19 during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of recoveries are 145 and no deaths have been reported.

In the view of this sudden surge, the Department of Public Health issued an advisory on travel and masks. 
“The precautions are to be strictly followed,” the advisory stated. While children and senior citizens are advised against avoid going outdoors, people between 20 to 50 years of age have been asked to follow due precautions as there is a higher incidence of Covid-19 infection among them.

It is advisable to report to the nearest government health facility without delay in case of any flu or influenza-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache among others.

People with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac illness or chronic kidney disease have also been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Covid 19 Health Advisory
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp