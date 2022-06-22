Will TRS support Opposition pick or boycott presidential election?

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Now that the Opposition parties have announced Yashwant Sinha as their candidate for the Presidential election, it remains to be seen what decision the TRS will take. Will the pink party support the joint Opposition candidate or boycott the poll, is the moot question.

Interestingly, after the Opposition announced Yashwant Sinha’s candidature, NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed that the TRS would also support their candidate. He also called up TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, seeking support for their candidate.

However, there has been no official statement from Rao in this regard. It may be mentioned here that the TRS abstained from the meeting convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 15 to discuss the Presidential candidate. The party said that it had skipped the meeting as it wants to maintain equidistance from both Congress and the BJP.

The TRS leadership also stated that it would send wrong signals to the people if it shares the platform with Congress. The party also stayed away from Tuesday’s crucial meeting of Opposition parties, which cleared the candidature of Yashwant Sinha. Meanwhile, a party source said: “We have a lot of time to take a decision on the Presidential election.” In case the TRS decides not to back Sinha’s candidature, it may abstain from voting.