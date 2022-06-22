‘Woman must take out time for themselves’ 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of women from different parts of Hyderabad took part in the event marking International Yoga Day at Parade Ground in Secunderabad on Tuesday. While many women were affiliated to various yoga organisations, many others had come on their own.

“Yoga gives me the mental peace that I find nowhere,” said Shakuntala, a resident of Suchitra, who works as a maid. She is a member of Om Shanti Yoga School. She added that it also helps her work tirelessly throughout the day. She attended the event even though she was getting late for work.

Along with the celebrities and Union Ministers, many school students and members of yoga organisations enthusiastically participated in the event on the eighth International Yoga Day.

Changing Trend

A study conducted by ICMR-INDIAB in 2019 showed that only three per cent women in the country undertook physical activities on a daily basis. However, this trend seems to be changing now. Another participant, who is a mother of a seven-year-old, thinks that families play an important role in encouraging women to work out.

Ratna, a computer operator, said that she spared at least half an hour for yoga everyday. “All the women should spend at least 15 minutes doing exercise,” she suggested.

Little master

Five-year-old Prajnashri Dasari from Sangareddy grabbed attention of the participants by performing asanas flawlessly. She had been taking part in Yoga Day celebrations for the last two years, said her uncle who is west zone in-charge of Patanjali Yog Samiti. Prajnashri had come Hyderabad especially to attend the yoga event. “She started imitating us when she was three and slowly learnt all the asanas,” her uncle said. Her parents dream is to see her become a yoga instructor.

Healthy routine