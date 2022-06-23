CCI refuses relief in ‘BookMyShow’ plaint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has declined to provide interim relief to Vijay Gopal, the proprietor of Vanila Entertainments who has alleged that BookMyShow has been resorting to ‘abuse of dominant position’.

In its orders regarding the interim relief plea, the CCI observed that the informant (Vijay Gopal) failed to make out a case under Section 33 of the Competition Act, 2002 (power to grant interim relief).

“The informant has made bald and baseless allegations and failed to produce proof to show that BookMyShow contravened the provisions of the Act since it doesn’t possess market power and thus Appreciable Adverse Effect on Competition in India or constitute abuse of dominant position in India,” the CCI noted.

The Commission also observed that the “informant has set up a portal after filing information and appears to have been set up with the sole purpose of misleading the commission and harassing BookMyShow.”

The Commission has earlier ordered an investigation into the allegations levelled by the complainant.