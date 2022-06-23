STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops lathi-charge oustees during KTR’s visit to Zaheerabad

The locals, who are demanding fair compensation for the lands acquired by the government for establishing the NIMZ, wanted to meet Rama Rao and voice their concerns.

Published: 23rd June 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police arrest the agitating oustees at Zaheerabad NIMZ on Wednesday

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY:  Tension prevailed at Zaheerabad National Investment and Manufacturing Zones (NIMZ) during Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s tour on Wednesday as the locals protested against laying of foundation stone for a defence unit. 

Police blocked all roads leading to Zaheerabad NIMZ, especially from the villages in Jharasangam and Nyalkal mandals.  Despite heavy police presence, a large number of farmers from Mamidigi, Metal Kunta and Chilapally Thanda of Nyalkal and other villager tried to reach the place.

The locals, who are demanding fair compensation for the lands acquired by the government for establishing the NIMZ, wanted to meet Rama Rao and voice their concerns. However, police stopped them from entering the NIMZ. Later, they resorted to lathi-charge, during which around 15 protesters were injured. During the altercation, a woman fell unconscious and she was rushed to the government hospital in Zaheerabad.

The oustees then smashed the windshield of a police vehicle, following which police arrested some protesters and shifted them to Raikode police station. Police sources, meanwhile, informed that around 1,200 oustees were arrested since Tuesday night.

The government, which decided to acquire a total of 12,634 acres in 17 villages, has so far  acquired only 2,900 acres. Initially for one set of farmers, the officials paid `5.65 lakh per acre of patta land, `4 lakh per acre of assigned land and `3.25 lakh per acre of uncultivated land. Later, they paid `7 lakh per acre for patta land and `4.25 lakh per acre for assigned land to another set of farmers. The oustees are now demanding `15 lakh per acre.

foundation laid for VEM Technology facility
VEM Technology Pvt Ltd’s Integrated Defence Systems, for which Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone at NIMZ in Zaheerabad, is being set up with an investment of `1,000 crore. The company will manufacture anti-tank guided missiles, small arms (sniper rifles), unmanned aerial systems, aero structures for fighter aircraft, large structures for defence equipment, underwater weapon systems, radars and range of missile and weapon systems integration activities.

‘Natural for farmers to protest’
Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said it was but natural for farmers to protest when lands are sought to be acquired for NIMZ. He directed District Collector A Sarath to help farmers by offering something in addition to the government’s compensation if needed. “The next generation of landless farmers should be given the confidence that they have the opportunity to benefit from these industries,” he said. 

