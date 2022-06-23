Fearing police action, Agnipath protester attempts suicide

By Express News Service

JANGAON : A 23-year-old man, who allegedly took part in the violent protest against the Central government’s Agnipath Recruitment Scheme at the Secunderabad Railway Station, attempted suicide fearing police action.

G Ajay, who reportedly consumed poison at his residence in Kothapalli of Station Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district on Wednesday, is said to be out of danger. Ajay, in his suicide note, had mentioned that he had only raised slogans during the protest at the Secunderabad Railway Station on June 17 and did not damage any public property.

According to sources, Ajay was scared if he will have to face police action over it. However, he was rescued by his parents and was shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal with the help of villagers. He was later shifted to a private hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, Ghanpur Circle Inspector A Srinivas Reddy said that they have no information about the suicide attempt and hence, no case has been registered.

