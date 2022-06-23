STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harish: TS will continue to support Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital 

Health minister T Harish Rao reiterated that the State government plans to introduce chemotherapy and radiotherapy in all district hospitals. 

Published: 23rd June 2022

Health Minister T Harish Rao pays floral tributes to NT Rama Rao and Basavatarakam at the Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stating that the State government has been extending a helping hand to the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital by recognising its services, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has considered the appeal by Nandamuri Balakrishna regarding regularisation of the building. 

Harish Rao was speaking at the 22nd Foundation Day of Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad. 

Addressing the gathering, the Health Minister said, “The Chief Minister has considered the appeal of Nandamuri Balakrishna regarding building regularisation. Also, the State government has given a lion’s share of the `753 crore incurred for treatment of cancer patients.” 

Harish Rao reiterated that the State government plans to introduce chemotherapy and radiotherapy in all district hospitals. The Minister added that the State government will be increasing the bed capacity in MNJ Cancer Hospital to 750 beds.

