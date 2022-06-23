STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jubilee Hills gang rape case: Bail pleas of 4 minor accused rejected

The bail pleas of four of the six accused in the sensational Jubilee Hills gang rape case were on Wednesday turned down by two different courts in the city,

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The bail pleas of four of the six accused in the sensational Jubilee Hills gang rape case were on Wednesday turned down by two different courts in the city, while orders regarding the bail plea of one of the two remaining accused was posted for Thursday. Saduddin Malik, the only accused who is above 18 years of age, did not move a bail plea. 

According to sources, the investigative agency opposed granting bail to the accused on stating that they are politically influential and can potentially influence the investigation. Agreeing with this contention, the court rejected the appeal of the accused.

On May 28, the 17-year-old student was allegedly gang raped by the six accused at a secluded place in Jubilee Hills. The accused also allegedly filmed the heinous crime and circulated the videos on social media platforms.

Following the complaint from the girl’s father, police initially filed a case under  Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and later added Section 376D (gang rape), Section 9, 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and relevant Sections of the IT Act.

