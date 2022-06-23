STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR all charged up about e-mobility

E-vehicles are the future; Toyota and Suzuki too moving towards this segment, says Min

Minister KT Rama Rao rides an e-vehicle after the opening of the MGEV Park in Zaheerabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY:  Stating that electric vehicles are the future not just in India but across the world, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that vehicles that run on fossil fuels are the root of many problems in the country, including pollution. “If we want to save ourselves from these problems, we need to increase the use of electric vehicles,” the Minister said, after he inaugurated the MGEV Park in Zaheerabad. 

He said that revolutionary changes are on the horizon in the form of electric vehicles. “Electric vehicles were once manufactured in cities such as Tepla and Lucit and California, while in India they were manufactured in cities such as Chennai and Pune. Now, companies manufacturing e-vehicles like electric buses and lorries are now coming to the MGEV Park in Zaheerabad,” the Minister said. 

He said that companies like Toyota and Suzuki, which are well known, are also moving towards electric vehicle manufacturing. Rama Rao said that young entrepreneurs were too thinking in this direction. Taking into consideration that e-mobility is the future, our youth need to upgrade their skills in this direction and adapt to changing times, the Minister said. 

Earlier, at a public meeting at the Ambedkar Stadium in Zaheerabad, he lashed out at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the grand old party ruled the country for 50 years, but did not do much but still claiming that it will make a ‘golden Telangana’. 

“Recently, Rahul Gandhi visited Warangal district and alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was giving good governance in Telangana and asked a chance to the Congress. Nehru, Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother Indira Gandhi, father Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh ruled the country for 50 years. What will he do with one chance when his party could not do anything in its 50 year rule?” asked Rama Rao. He spoke at length about the various development welfare schemes being implemented by the TRS government.

