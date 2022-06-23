STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahindra rolls out 3,00,000th TS-made tractor

Tractor

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Mahindra Tractors, the world’s largest tractor manufacturer in terms of volume, rolled out its 3,00,000th Telangana-made tractor from the company’s facility in Zaheerabad in the presence of IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. 

“The company’s manufacturing facility in Zaheerabad has provided opportunities to thousands in not only making products for the domestic market, but also positioning Telangana as one of the largest tractor export hubs, based on Mahindra’s world-class manufacturing facilities. As we move along, we look forward to Mahindra’s next milestone in tractor production in the next few years,” Rama Rao said.

Commenting on the milestone, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Rolling- out our 3,00,000th Telangana-made tractor from our Zaheerabad facility is a significant milestone for all of us at Mahindra, and for the State of Telangana. Besides being a hub for a wide range of products for the Indian market, the plant also caters to over 60 markets, including advanced markets of The US, Japan and Europe. We will soon roll out our new lightweight K2 tractor series from our Zaheerabad facility.” 

Established in 2012, Zaheerabad is Mahindra’s youngest and largest tractor manufacturing plant in terms of capacity. It is the only tractor manufacturer in the State of Telangana and has invested close to `1,087 crore in its facility in Zaheerabad. In 2020, Mahindra had announced that it will manufacture a new tractor series called the ‘K2’, at the facility at Zaheerabad. K2 is being through close collaboration with Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan.

