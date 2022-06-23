Revanth: Delay in Rythu Bandhu points to economic crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The inability of the State government to pay salaries to employees and the crop investment subsidy - Rythu Bandhu - to farmers underlines its economic distress, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday.

He said that Telangana, which was a surplus State at the time of formation, is in an insolvent state now due to the misgovernance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Revanth demanded the release of salaries of Home Guards and Model Schoolteachers immediately.

He said it was unclear what was happening to the revenues collected in the form of selling prime lands, VAT on petrol and diesel, increased taxes on registration of immovable properties, increased bus fares, and increased sales of liquor.

“The Chief Minister himself claims Telangana is an affluent State and is eager to pay compensations to people in other states. In spite of that, the May and June salaries of Home Guards are still due. These people are totally dependent on salaries. How can they live without salaries,” Revanth asked.

As the Southwest monsoon has set in, farmers have been waiting for Rythu Bandhu funds but none have been sanctioned till date, he said. Accusing the Chief Minister and IT Minister KT Rama Rao of misusing public funds, Revanth demanded the publication of a white paper on the status of the State’s economy.