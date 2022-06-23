STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TS BJP leaders brief top brass on national executive meetings

On June 27, Bhumi Puja will be held at the Parade Grounds to make the public meeting a success. On the same day,

Published: 23rd June 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The BJP State leadership made a PowerPoint presentation to the party’s national leadership in New Delhi on Wednesday on the preparations for the national executive meetings scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from July 1 till 3. 

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and party’s state organising secretary Mantri Srinivas met BJP national president JP Nadda, party national general secretary BL Santhosh and other top leaders in New Delhi and briefed them on the preparations for the meetings with the help of the PowerPoint presentation for over an hour.

There were suggestions given by the party’s national leaders on the arrangements for the meetings, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting on July 3. Ideas and suggestions were exchanged. 

Back home, the ‘Prabhaaris’ who have been entrusted with the responsibility of mobilising people for the PM’s public meeting and to make arrangements for the national executive were busy visiting the constituencies assigned to them and holding meetings with booth-level committees, shakti kendras and mandal presidents, giving them directions on what to do and how to do it.

On June 27, Bhumi Puja will be held at the Parade Grounds to make the public meeting a success. On the same day, BJP flags will be hoisted in all polling-booth areas across the State. Sweets will be distributed among the people who will also be invited to the public meeting which the BJP wants to make a landmark event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Bandi Sanjay
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp