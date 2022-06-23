TS BJP leaders brief top brass on national executive meetings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP State leadership made a PowerPoint presentation to the party’s national leadership in New Delhi on Wednesday on the preparations for the national executive meetings scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from July 1 till 3.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and party’s state organising secretary Mantri Srinivas met BJP national president JP Nadda, party national general secretary BL Santhosh and other top leaders in New Delhi and briefed them on the preparations for the meetings with the help of the PowerPoint presentation for over an hour.

There were suggestions given by the party’s national leaders on the arrangements for the meetings, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting on July 3. Ideas and suggestions were exchanged.

Back home, the ‘Prabhaaris’ who have been entrusted with the responsibility of mobilising people for the PM’s public meeting and to make arrangements for the national executive were busy visiting the constituencies assigned to them and holding meetings with booth-level committees, shakti kendras and mandal presidents, giving them directions on what to do and how to do it.

On June 27, Bhumi Puja will be held at the Parade Grounds to make the public meeting a success. On the same day, BJP flags will be hoisted in all polling-booth areas across the State. Sweets will be distributed among the people who will also be invited to the public meeting which the BJP wants to make a landmark event.