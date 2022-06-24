Two stabbed as groups clash in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Two persons sustained injuries after being stabbed during a clash between two groups at Varni Cross Roads in Nizamabad, late on Wednesday night. Police said the members of a group attacked the other with knives, resulting in injuries to Sai Krishna and Vishnu. They were initially taken to the Government General Hospital, Nizamabad, but were later shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for better treatment.

The family members of an injured person claimed that one of them received injuries to the kidney due to the stabbing. The police are yet to make any arrest in the case, but have registered a case and started the investigation, said Fifth Town police station A Rajeshwar Goud, adding that they are on the lookout to arrest those involved in the clash.