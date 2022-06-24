STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two stabbed as groups clash in Nizamabad

The family members of an injured person claimed that one of them received injuries to the kidney due to the stabbing.

Published: 24th June 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Two persons sustained injuries after being stabbed during a clash between two groups at Varni Cross Roads in Nizamabad, late on Wednesday night. Police said the members of a group attacked the other with knives, resulting in injuries to Sai Krishna and Vishnu. They were initially taken to the Government General Hospital, Nizamabad, but were later shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for better treatment.

The family members of an injured person claimed that one of them received injuries to the kidney due to the stabbing. The police are yet to make any arrest in the case, but have registered a case and started the investigation, said Fifth Town police station A Rajeshwar Goud, adding that they are on the lookout to arrest those involved in the clash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stab
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp