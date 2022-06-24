Bandi Sanjay: KCR’s family scared that PM is coming to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday claimed that the family of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was scared of the Prime Minister and other top leaders of his party coming to Hyderabad that IT Minister KT Rama Rao was making comments like what face does Prime Minister Narendra Modi have to come to Telangana.

Sanjay was speaking after welcoming TRS workers from Warangal, led by former TRS leader and Corporator Nagamalla Jhansi Rani and NRI Nagamalla Santosh, into the saffron party fold at the party office at Nampally.

Sanjay appealed to Telangana ideologues and activists to join the BJP to end “the autocratic, atrocious and corrupt rule of TRS, which has been ruling the state against the aspirations of the people who had fought for Telangana’s statehood”.He said that Telangana activists, who were vexed with TRS misrule, were joining the BJP and leaders who had people’s support were not continuing with the TRS anymore.

BJP observes Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s death anniversary

The BJP on Thursday paid rich tributes to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of the Jan Sangh, by observing his death anniversary as ‘Balidaan Diwas’.BJP national OBC Morcha president K Laxman said that Mukherjee fought against special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

“Syama Prasad Mukherjee had called for Satyagraha against special status to Jammu and Kashmir and was arrested and jailed when he had tried to enter the state. He died while in jail,” Dr Laxman said, adding that Mukherjee’s dream was realised after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government repealed Article 370.

BJP’s in-charge for Madhya Pradesh P Muralidhar Rao said that Mukherjee firmly believed that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, in spite of diversity, the nation needed to be united.