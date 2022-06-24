STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bandi Sanjay: KCR’s family scared that PM is coming to Hyderabad

BJP’s in-charge for Madhya Pradesh P Muralidhar Rao said that Mukherjee firmly believed that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, in spite of diversity, the nation needed to be united.

Published: 24th June 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday claimed that the family of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was scared of the Prime Minister and other top leaders of his party coming to Hyderabad that IT Minister KT Rama Rao was making comments like what face does Prime Minister Narendra Modi have to come to Telangana. 

Sanjay was speaking after welcoming TRS workers from Warangal, led by former TRS leader and Corporator Nagamalla Jhansi Rani and NRI Nagamalla Santosh, into the saffron party fold at the party office at Nampally.

Sanjay appealed to Telangana ideologues and activists to join the BJP to end “the autocratic, atrocious and corrupt rule of TRS, which has been ruling the state against the aspirations of the people who had fought for Telangana’s statehood”.He said that Telangana activists, who were vexed with TRS misrule, were joining the BJP and leaders who had people’s support were not continuing with the TRS anymore.

BJP observes Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s death anniversary

The BJP on Thursday paid rich tributes to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of the Jan Sangh, by observing his death anniversary as ‘Balidaan Diwas’.BJP national OBC Morcha president K Laxman said that Mukherjee fought against special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. 

“Syama Prasad Mukherjee had called for Satyagraha against special status to Jammu and Kashmir and was arrested and jailed when he had tried to enter the state. He died while in jail,” Dr Laxman said, adding that Mukherjee’s dream was realised after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government repealed Article 370.
BJP’s in-charge for Madhya Pradesh P Muralidhar Rao said that Mukherjee firmly believed that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, in spite of diversity, the nation needed to be united.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp