Bear 1/3rd of sewerage development costs: KTR to Puri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has requested Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri to provide one-third of the funds needed to implement the Hyderabad City Sewerage Development Plan.

Rama Rao met the Union Minister in Delhi on Thursday and submitted a representation on the City Sewerage project will require an estimated Rs 8,684 crore and requested the latter to consider extending financial support of Rs 2,850 crore which is one-third of the total expenditure of Rs 8,684 crore, under the Centre’s AMRUT-2 scheme. He urged Puri to include this amount in the next Union Budget, saying that the State government will bear the remaining two-thirds of the cost.

Rama Rao also informed Puri that the State government has worked out an ambitious project to provide for 100 per cent sewerage treatment for Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) which would over all the areas within the boundaries of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The project will also ensure 100 percent sewage treatment thus stopping effluents from reaching the waterbodies in HUA limits.

A Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) has already been prepared. This plan includes construction of 62 Sewage Treatment Plants, laying of lateral sewer mains, branch sewer mains, trunk sewer mains for collection of sewage and conveying them to the STPs. The proposals were submitted with geographical bifurcation i.e upto GHMC limits as priority phase and beyond GHMC and within ORR limits as subsequent phase.

The project includes construction of 31 STPs of 1,250.50 MLD capacity in three packages with a total cost of Rs 3,866.21 crore in the first phase. This apart, the project also entails Sewer Network Projects for lateral sewers, sub-mains and trunk sewers for above three packages for a length of 2,232 km costing Rs 3,722.83 crore, construction of 10 STPs in Package-IV for 340.50 MLD costing at Rs 1,095.50 crore, including O&M for 15 years.

Considering the importance of these works, the three STP packages are tendered under Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM-60:40) while the STP package-IV and sewer network 3 packages amounting to Rs 4,818.33 crore have already been commenced, Rama Rao said. These works, once completed, will ensure HUA has the distinction of processing 100 percent of its sewage and will hold good for next three decades, he said.