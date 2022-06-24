Common Board for recruitment in TS varsities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Higher Education Department on Thursday issued an order constituting a Common Board for centralised recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the State universities. The Board, chaired by R Limbadri, the chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, will be recruiting approximately 4,000 teaching and non- teaching staff for the universities in the State.

In order to speed up and bring uniformity in the recruitment process, the State government had constituted a committee in 2020. The officials, in December 2021, submitted a report to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the recruitment of 1,062 professors in various universities which has been pending for four years. Due to the legal hurdles involved in the process, the committee suggested that the government assign it either to the Telangana State Public Service Commission or to a separate board.

On April 12 this year, the State gave its nod for the constitution of a Common Board for filling up of around 3,500 teaching and non-teaching posts. With the setting up of a common board, university-wise recruitment will not be taken up.